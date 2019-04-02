Pearl Ann Duvall Hett, 59 of Winfield, MD passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Carl Eugene Hett, Sr. She was born on April 3, 1959 in Montgomery County, MD the daughter of the late Harry W. Duvall and the late Hazel L. Duvall (nee Oland). Pearl loved to bake, any holiday with family and taking care of her son. She is survived by her daughter Hazel Golden & husband Robert III of Winfield, son John Hett & wife Heather of Westminster, & Carl Hett, Jr. of Winfield. Grandchild Benjamin Hett & step-grandchild Max Golden; nephews Robert Golden IV & Jaden Golden, special niece Jasmine Reed and Michelle Reed of Hagerstown. Also survived by sister's-in-law Connie & Ronald Miller, Darlene Howes, Donna & Neal McDaniel, Nancy Hett, and Amy Hett of Sykesville, Tammy Duvall of Woodbine. Many nieces, Nephews & Cousins. Preceded in death by brother Francis E. Myers, Harry W. Duvall, Jr. and brother-in-law Dennis Hett, Kenneth Howes, Sr. and Roy Myers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 7-9 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Morgan Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Arc of Carroll County 180 Kriders Church Road Westminster, Maryland 21157Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary