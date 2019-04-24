Mildred Pearl Beard, age 102, of New Oxford, PA and formerly of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford, PA. Born January 26, 1917 in Westmoreland County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Vernie (Shaffer) Eicher. She was the wife of the late Harold Englar Beard. Pearl was a secretary at Brethren Volunteer Services in New Windsor, MD and was also employed at Cambridge Rubber Company in Taneytown. She enjoyed attending church services and was a long-time member of Piney Creek Church of the Brethren near Taneytown. She enjoyed life on the farm raising heifers, chickens and pigs. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting and crocheting. She is survived by siblings, Ruby Lentz of Lincoln, MO, Wayne Eicher and wife Grace of Baxley, GA, Romayne Mueller and husband Harold of Modesto, CA and Clifford Eicher and wife Dorcas of Tucson, AZ; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Harold, James, William and Eugene Eicher, and sister, Faye Dunn. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771, with the Rev. Wayne Hall and the Rev. Greg Quintrell officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation and viewing 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A private burial will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pearl's name may be made to Cross Keys Village & Brethren Home, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 or to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren at the above address. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary