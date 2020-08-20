1/1
Peggy Louise (Jensen) Fitzgerald
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Louise (Jensen) Fitzgerald, 58, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home. Born February 20, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Bertha C. (Weaver) Jensen. She was the wife of 20 years to David L. Fitzgerald. Peggy enjoyed playing computer games, knitting and crocheting. Surviving in addition to her husband David are children, Jeffrey Jensen and wife Hope of Cumberland, Nicole Jensen of Hanover, Robert Jensen of New Windsor, and Marie Jensen of TN; sister, Robin Voland and husband Ken of Westminster; brother, Robert Jensen of W.VA; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Billie Jo Garland and Patricia Horner. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required while in funeral home. Memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved