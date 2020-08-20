Peggy Louise (Jensen) Fitzgerald, 58, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home. Born February 20, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Bertha C. (Weaver) Jensen. She was the wife of 20 years to David L. Fitzgerald. Peggy enjoyed playing computer games, knitting and crocheting. Surviving in addition to her husband David are children, Jeffrey Jensen and wife Hope of Cumberland, Nicole Jensen of Hanover, Robert Jensen of New Windsor, and Marie Jensen of TN; sister, Robin Voland and husband Ken of Westminster; brother, Robert Jensen of W.VA; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Billie Jo Garland and Patricia Horner. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required while in funeral home. Memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store