On Sunday, May 17, 2020 Peggy Ruth Kennedy, 99, passed away of natural causes one month before her 100th birthday. She was born June 25, 1920, in Baltimore City; the beloved daughter of the late Earl Kennedy and the late Esther Kennedy Cox and she was the sister of the late Irvin Kennedy. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. After graduating from high school, she was employed at the C. & P. Telephone Co. After her fiancé was killed 2 days after D-Day at Normandy in World War II, she decided to pursue a career in teaching. She received a bachelor's degree in Primary Education at Towson University and a master's degree at Johns Hopkins University. She retired from teaching after 37 years in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. She loved her little children and enjoyed teaching primary grades. She took pride in giving them a good start and to this day was still fond of children and wanting to see them do their best. After retiring, she resided at Fairhaven for 26 years. Private interment at Mr. Olive Cemetery, Randallstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairhaven Resident Assistance Fund 7200 3rd Ave. Sykesville, MD 21784. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 19, 2020.