Perry Leroy Jones III, age 38, of Westminster, went home to be with his mother, the late Darlene Ellen Brown Jones on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born July 7, 1981 in Westminster, he was the son of Perry L. Jones Jr. of Union Bridge. He was the husband of Jaclyn Michelle Mathias-Jones. Perry was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. He was employed with Modern Comfort Security Systems, Westminster. He was very supportive of his children's sporting activities and loved attending their games. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends. Surviving, in addition to his wife and father, are sons, Isaac A. Jones and Jacob M. Jones, both of Taneytown; step-daughter, Keagan Marie Wills of Westminster; grandmothers, Anne H. Jones of Union Bridge and Irene Brown of Randallstown; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and extended family, Carolyn and Bob White, Gary and Katie White and Andy Shumate. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Perry "Tuck" Jones Sr. and Leroy Brown. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 11 starting at 6 p.m. at the Union Bridge Firemen's Building, 8 W. Locust Street, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7: 30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made the Carroll Community Foundation, in memory of Perry L. Jones III, 255 Clifton Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.

