Peter Eugene Turney, 48, of Finksburg died Friday November 6, 2020 at home from natural causes. Born May 1, 1972 in Cheverly, he was the son of Modena R. Turney and the late Ernest Eugene Turney. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1990. He was an alumnus of Villa Julie College and Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va. He was employed by ConCor Networks as a senior technician and foreman. In addition to his mother, he is survived by sisters Lee Ann Crochunis of Hampstead, Anna Grant of Middletown, VA, and Lisa Huot of Washington, DC; brothers Matthew Turney of Westminster and Charles Baker of Phoenix, MD. Interment will be In Otterbein United Methodist Church cemetery, Swanton, MD.



