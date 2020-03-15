Carroll County Times

Peterjohn Telemachos Morfessis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peterjohn Telemachos Morfessis.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral
15100 New Hampshire Ave.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Peterjohn Telemachos "Pete" Morfessis, 70, departed on March 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. Beloved husband of Laura Custis Morfessis, father of Michael (Megan) of Houston, TX and Stephanie of Frederick; Papouli (grandfather) to Anthony; brother of Ioanna Morfessis of Phoenix, AZ; Dimitrios (Stamatia) of Venice, FL and Chrisanthe Morfessis of Scottsdale, AZ. Family and friends may call on Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5-7:30pm. Prayers begin at 7:00pm. Funeral services on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral 15100 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring MD 20905. Interment immediately following at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland, MD 20746. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his memory and honor to Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org)
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon