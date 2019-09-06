|
Philip Charles "Phil" Fleagle of Mayberry, MD, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born March 26, 1949, he was the son of the late C. Stoner and Janette (Lawyer) Fleagle. Phil was a graduate of Taneytown High School, class of '67. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He became a Concrete Foreman for Thomas, Bennett & Hunter in Westminster, where he worked for 35 years. He was a member of the Mayberry Game Protective Association, the Mason-Dixon Knife Club, Hesson-Snider American Legion Post 120 in Taneytown, and the Harney VFW Post 6918. Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing, and, after retirement, living life on the family farm. Surviving are his sister, Peggy Fleagle Keeney and her husband Dave of Westminster; 2 nephews, Brian E. Foutz and his wife, Natasha, and Bradley S. Foutz and his wife, Sarita; and 1 cousin, James A. Albaugh and his wife, Melinda. A private graveside service was held at Emmanuel Baust Cemetery with Pastor Jeffry Dull officiating. An open house, with time for sharing memories, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th at the Baust Church Parish Hall, 2950 Old Taneytown Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown. Memorial contributions in Phil's name may be made to Emmanuel Baust Church at the above address or to The s Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 6, 2019