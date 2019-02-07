Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Philetus "Leatie" Robert Brown, age 84, of New Windsor, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home with his beloved family by his side. Born October 9, 1934 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Harry T. Brown and Annie E. Haight Brown. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Elizabeth Weddle Brown, his wife of 59 years.Leatie attended New Windsor High School and later served in the Army from 1957 to 1959. He was formerly employed with Murray Trite, then Reberts Egg Factory in Westminster, and retired after 30 years from Southern States. He continued working part-time for Tevis Energy for 11 years. He enjoyed raising animals, gardening and growing his own produce. He also enjoyed watching old cowboy movies, playing the guitar and singing in local churches. He especially loved blue grass music and spent 30 years playing in bands called Freestate Boys and Rhythm Ramblers. In the summertime he enjoyed sitting on his front porch, eating crabs, watching ball games, and going for car rides to visit antique shops. He was our local historian with many "yarns" as he called them about Carroll County. His most favorite times were spent with his family.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children and spouses, Dale Robert and Karen Brown of New Windsor, Mark Allen and Leslie Brown of Taneytown and Jennifer Lynn Brown and David L. Honeycutt Jr. of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Nicole Willet and husband Justin, Brittany Brown, Eric Wilder and wife Lauren, Douglas Wilder and wife Maggie, and Lauren Wilder-Schaeffer and husband Will; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Caleb Willet, Emma Wilder, Paxton Schaeffer, and Nicholas and Noah Wilder; and a cousin, Lois Mathis.He was predeceased by a brother, Harry T. "Bud" Brown Jr.; and sisters, Ruth R. "Becky" Brown and Eva Brown.The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor on Friday, February 8 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 9 at 11 a.m. Rev. Paul Leatherman will officiate. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Harney. Wake to follow the funeral services at Harney Fire Hall.Memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 and Edgewood Church of the Brethren, 15025 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor, MD 21776.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





310 Church Street

New Windsor , MD 21776

310 Church Street
New Windsor , MD 21776
(410) 635 - 200

