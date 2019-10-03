Philip Gerald Pickett, 95, of Westminster, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Philip was born April 10, 1924 in Woodbine, where he grew up on the family farm. He was the son of the late George N. and Julia (Yohn) Pickett. He was the beloved husband of Irene Taylor Pickett, his loving wife of 68 ½ years, who predeceased him on December 13, 2017. Philip was a WWII veteran of the United States Army and served from 1944 – 1946. After his time in the military he earned his pilot license and enjoyed flying. He worked as a construction foreman for Ligon & Ligon, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed farming in his early days, and gardening in his later years. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He had a deep faith in God and was a member of the Church of the Open Door. Surviving are children and their spouses Steven D. and Priscilla Bair Pickett of New Windsor, Dennis L. and Beverly Pickett of Westminster, Gerald E. and Lauren Pickett of Finksburg, Joy D. and Royce Ruby of Hampstead, Jay A. and Becky Pickett of Westminster; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Philip was predeceased by son Jack B. Pickett, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 am at the funeral home with a visitation one hour prior, 10 am until the start of the service. Rev. Dr. Norris Belcher officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Philip's name to the Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Change, Inc., 115 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 3, 2019