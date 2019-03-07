Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip James Winkelman. View Sign

Philip James "Phil" "Winky" Winkelman, 71, of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Phil was born on May 27, 1947 in Baltimore and was the son of the late Ferdinand and Melva (Fogle) Winkelman. He was the loving husband of Joanne V. Winkelman, with whom he shared almost 50 wonderful years of marriage. Phil was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Archbishop Curley High School, with the first graduating class in 1965. He was a dedicated employee for Legg Mason, and worked as a bond trader for 37 years, until his retirement. Phil was a people person and enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone. He liked to watch tv, and over the years did several woodworking projects. Above all he loved spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are children and their spouses Greg and Amanda Winkelman of Elkton, and Lauren and Michael White of Westminster; grandchildren Carter and Samantha White; brother-in-law Russell Nies of Rosedale and his family. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 to 3pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Phil's name to the Chrohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017





Philip James "Phil" "Winky" Winkelman, 71, of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Phil was born on May 27, 1947 in Baltimore and was the son of the late Ferdinand and Melva (Fogle) Winkelman. He was the loving husband of Joanne V. Winkelman, with whom he shared almost 50 wonderful years of marriage. Phil was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Archbishop Curley High School, with the first graduating class in 1965. He was a dedicated employee for Legg Mason, and worked as a bond trader for 37 years, until his retirement. Phil was a people person and enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone. He liked to watch tv, and over the years did several woodworking projects. Above all he loved spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are children and their spouses Greg and Amanda Winkelman of Elkton, and Lauren and Michael White of Westminster; grandchildren Carter and Samantha White; brother-in-law Russell Nies of Rosedale and his family. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 to 3pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Phil's name to the Chrohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 www.online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pritts Funeral Home

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

410-848-7533 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close