Philip Wolfe Hesse, 84, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Born on April 20, 1935, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Harry Hesse and Beatrice (Hesse) Cooper. He was the loving husband of Catherine Hesse. Phil attended Montgomery Blair High School, received his master's degree in 1961 from the University of Maryland, and a PhD in 1968 from Catholic University. He served in the United States Marines from January 1954 to January 1957. He was employed at the Naval Surface Weapons Center, Silver Spring, MD from 1968 to 1996. Phil was an avid bird hunter and fisherman, and he was a lifetime member of the NRA. Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: Dana Hesse, Kimberly Bowling, Kathryn Pfeiffer and husband David, and Peter Jilinski and wife Susan, daughter-in-law: Terri Hesse, grandchildren: Nick, Jenny, Melissa, Michael, John, Alex, Christine, and Tim, and a great-granddaughter: Layla. Funeral services and interment are private, and will be held at Indian Town Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. If desired, donations in Philip's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2019