Phyllis Ann Kieffer, 76, of Owings Mills, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Maryland. Born November 19, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Paul George Barnes, Sr. and Vivian Marie Donecker Barnes. She was the wife of the late Stephen P. Kieffer. Phyllis was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1961. After high school she went on to have a career as a bookkeeper for 50 years. During her personal time she helped watch other families children. She was an avid reader and loved to attend dinner theaters. She also loved to do crafts such as tri-chem during the 1980's, embroidery, cross stitch, stamping and scrapbooking. Phyllis is survived by daughter Stephanie D. Fordom-Barnes and husband Brian, granddaughter Miya D. Barnes. She is also survived by sister Paula M. Wingate and husband Ray, brother Paul G. Barnes, Jr. and nephews Sean W. and Brian P. Wingate, Paul G. Barnes, III, Danie Jason Barnes and Caleb Justine Barnes. Memorial services were held prior to the obituary. Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com