Phyllis Anne Frederick, 83, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born on November 5, 1936, in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Garnet Edward and Martha Madeline Walker Affleck. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Francis Henry Frederick. Phyllis earned her undergrad in business from Notre Dame of Maryland and received her Master of Corporate Financial Management from Johns Hopkins University. Years ago, she worked for McCormick and Company Inc. She was a member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Manchester, MD and a former member of St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster, MD. After retiring from McCormick, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Jeff Frederick and wife Dawn of Florida, and Kim Cotingame and husband Blaine of Silver Run, MD, grandchildren: Brian and Kevin Frederick, and Austin and Taylor Cotingame, and a great-grandchild: Windsor Frederick. She was predeceased by brothers: Joe Affleck and Fred Affleck. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Road, Hanover, PA 17331. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2020