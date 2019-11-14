|
|
Phyllis Jean Brown, 81, of Taneytown, MD died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Long View Nursing Home in Manchester, MD. Born April 17, 1938 in Carroll County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Lambert) Flickinger. She was the wife of the late James Richard Brown, to whom she was married for 57 years. Phyllis worked at Cambridge Rubber Company in Taneytown for several years. She was later employed at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster and Walmart in Hanover. She attended Wesleyan Evangelical Church in Keymar, MD. She enjoyed traveling with the Roadrunners group, attending church services and activities, antiquing, collecting dolls and angel figurines, going to fairs and carnivals, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her sons, Kevin Brown of Westminster, and Roger Brown and wife Teresa of Taneytown; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Janet Parrish. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Pastors Jade Rodgers and Daniel Mikesell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keymar Evangelical Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 26, Keymar, MD 21757 or Carroll County 4H, 700 Agricultural Center Dr., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 14, 2019