1/1
Phyllis Elizabeth Wood
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Elizabeth Wood, 81, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Oct 21, at her home. She was the wife of Dale C. Wood of Littlestown for 50 years. Born Dec 17, 1938 in Lisbon, NY, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Orson & Elizabeth (Crump) Ober. She was a high school graduate and was a bank teller and accounting clerk for 30 years working for various financial institutions in Maryland retiring in 2005. Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Timothy Crosbie of Westminster, MD and Joshua Wood of Woodbine, MD; her 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Wood, Christina Morgan, Nathan Crosbie, Sheri Mandella, Holly Wood and Joshua Wood; 8 great grandchildren and her sister, Linda Farrell. Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Steven Crosbie and her brothers, Lloyd and Bobby Ober. She enjoyed watching figure skating and spending time with her family. Viewing is Sunday, Oct 25, from 2 - 4 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Funeral Service will be in Massena, NY at Phillips Memorial Home and burial will be in Madrid, NY in Madrid Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved