Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Emma Dalley. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Emma Dalley, 95, of Westminster, Maryland passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born on October 8, 1924 in Oakley, England, she was the daughter of the late Rubeun and Harriett Shipperley. She was the beloved wife of the late William Dalley. Phyllis graduated from primary and secondary schools in Oakley, England. She entered the British Army, Royal Corp of Signals, at the age of 18, and faithfully served her country during WWII in Scotland and in London at the Number 1 War Office as a cipher technician. After coming to the US in 1947 Phyllis went to work for the British Embassy. She later became an accountant for CECO Steel from which she retired in the late 70's. During retirement she volunteered as Treasurer for US Congressman Larry Hogan, Sr. She also worked at Prince George's County Executive Office. Over her lifetime she volunteered for numerous Masonic organizations and served as an officer in several of them: Prince Georges Cedarettes as a member of 41 years and served as president; Royal Matron, Lee Court #9, Order of the Amaranth, Ft Myers, Fla.; High Priestess, Abara Court #80, Ladies Oriental Shrine, Ft., Myers, Fla.; Life Member (69 years) Past Matron Ruth Chapter #7, Order of the Eastern Star, Hyattsville, MD. She also served in numerous charitable groups in Maryland, Delaware and Florida. Phyllis was a dedicated mother throughout her son's lives, and her family and faith were of extreme importance to her. She enjoyed reading and spending time near the water. Surviving her are sons and daughters-in-law Robert C. and Mary Stack of Greeley, CO, Henry A. and Anna Dalley of Westminster, MD; grandchildren Andrew Stack, Hank Dalley, Maria Dalley; great-grandchildren Zachary, Zoe, and Zadie Stack and Ellie Boorman. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her granddaughter Suzanne Stahl; siblings Reginald, Aubrey, and Alex Shipperley; and former husband Cleo W. Stack. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to your local at

Phyllis Emma Dalley, 95, of Westminster, Maryland passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born on October 8, 1924 in Oakley, England, she was the daughter of the late Rubeun and Harriett Shipperley. She was the beloved wife of the late William Dalley. Phyllis graduated from primary and secondary schools in Oakley, England. She entered the British Army, Royal Corp of Signals, at the age of 18, and faithfully served her country during WWII in Scotland and in London at the Number 1 War Office as a cipher technician. After coming to the US in 1947 Phyllis went to work for the British Embassy. She later became an accountant for CECO Steel from which she retired in the late 70's. During retirement she volunteered as Treasurer for US Congressman Larry Hogan, Sr. She also worked at Prince George's County Executive Office. Over her lifetime she volunteered for numerous Masonic organizations and served as an officer in several of them: Prince Georges Cedarettes as a member of 41 years and served as president; Royal Matron, Lee Court #9, Order of the Amaranth, Ft Myers, Fla.; High Priestess, Abara Court #80, Ladies Oriental Shrine, Ft., Myers, Fla.; Life Member (69 years) Past Matron Ruth Chapter #7, Order of the Eastern Star, Hyattsville, MD. She also served in numerous charitable groups in Maryland, Delaware and Florida. Phyllis was a dedicated mother throughout her son's lives, and her family and faith were of extreme importance to her. She enjoyed reading and spending time near the water. Surviving her are sons and daughters-in-law Robert C. and Mary Stack of Greeley, CO, Henry A. and Anna Dalley of Westminster, MD; grandchildren Andrew Stack, Hank Dalley, Maria Dalley; great-grandchildren Zachary, Zoe, and Zadie Stack and Ellie Boorman. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her granddaughter Suzanne Stahl; siblings Reginald, Aubrey, and Alex Shipperley; and former husband Cleo W. Stack. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to your local at MDA.org Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Pritts Funeral Home Westminster , MD 410-848-7533 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.