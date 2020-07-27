1/1
Phyllis Juanita Doyle
1941 - 2020
Phyllis Juanita Duvall Doyle, 79, of Westminster passed away at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late William Francis Doyle. Phyllis was born at home in New Windsor on February 8, 1941 to the late Harry R. and Julia Baker Duvall. She was the last surviving of nine children. She retired from Random House where she was a picker. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Sharon Juanita Stouffer and her son-in-law James Wesley Stouffer, Sr. She also leaves 4 grandchildren, Aimee Rhoten, Krystle Stouffer, Nicole Inman and husband Steven, and James Stouffer, Jr. and wife Bethany as well as 10 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her best friend and loving companion, Harry Beckman. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with Harry, going out for Sunday dinners and visiting with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephew Brian Myers. Most of all, she loved going to the river with her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Steven Michael Doyle. Her family will welcome friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Juanita Doyle please visit our Tribute Store.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
