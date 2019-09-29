Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley Freedom UMC
961 Johnsville Rd.
Eldersburg, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Freedom UMC
961 Johnsville Rd.
Eldersburg, MD
View Map
Phyllis Roberta Gienski Obituary
Phyllis Roberta (nee Bradshaw) Gienski, age 89 of Sykesville, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born June 29, 1930 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Ida Mae Sparks Bradshaw. She was the wife of the late Leonard Joseph Gienski. Phyllis had been a bookkeeper in property management for many years. She was an active member of Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church in Eldersburg where she volunteered with the Feed My Sheep program. She loved to travel, dance and make people smile. She took great pride in her family. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law Lonnie and Christine Gienski, daughters and sons-in-law Lynda and Bill Raynore, Julie and Jeff Ringley, Kris and Garett King, Debbie and Don Chenoweth, Beverly and Steve Patton, and Gwen and Ray Luken, sister Doris Nagle, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Barbara Ann Billings and by her brother Raymond Bradshaw. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church, 961 Johnsville Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10am until the start of the service. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Freedom UMC at the address above.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 29, 2019
