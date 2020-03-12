Phyllis Theresa Schmitz, 98, of Westminster, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born September 17, 1921 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John Marshall Sprock, Sr. and Ozine Marie Thebarge Sprock. She was the wife of the late Joseph William Schmitz, Sr. who died February 25, 2017. They had been married for 72 years. Phyllis had retired from Acme Food Stores as a cashier. She was of the Roman Catholic faith and the last of her immediate family. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Joseph William Schmitz, Jr. and Barbara Anne, John Marshall Schmitz, Sr. and Barbara Diane and daughter and son–in-law Deborah Ann Schapiro and Mark. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings Jeanne Marie Wachter, John Marshal Sprock, Jr. and Louis Stanley Sprock. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, sympathy's may be expressed in the form of contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or called in to 410-871-8000. Online condolences can be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 12, 2020