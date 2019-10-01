Carroll County Times Obituaries
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Phyllis Susan Brown


1938 - 2019
Phyllis Susan Brown Obituary
Phyllis Susan Bruce, 81 of Westminster, MD passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Carroll County Hospital. She was born May 19, 1938 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Philip G. Parks and the late Loretta S. Parks (nee Morgan). She was the loving wife to the late Roger William Bruce for 37 years. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Susan Mathis. Grandmother of Tyler Ryan Foley of Westminster, and step grandmother of Nicklous Mathis and Samantha Mathis. Also survived by her lifelong friend Ellen Masino. Preceded in death by her son in law Charles L. Mathis. Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2019
