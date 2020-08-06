Pollyanna Ward McVicker of LaVale, MD passed away on Monday, July 27th while on her final visit to her "home away from home" in Ocean City, MD. Polly was born on Sept. 27, 1939 in Crisfield, Maryland to the late Otis Clinton (J.P.) and Lorraine Laird Ward. She and her brother grew up in Crisfield and often assisted their grandfather, Murray, with his local seafood business. Polly graduated from Washington College and enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a teacher. She was very passionate about education and loved to see each of her students work to their fullest potential. Polly taught English at North Carol Middle School where she eventually met the love of her life, John McVicker. She and John married, raised a son, and both continued teaching until their retirement to John's hometown in Cumberland, MD. Polly and John both loved to travel and even enjoyed trips to Africa, Europe, and China. When she wasn't exploring the world, Polly indulged in her favorite pastimes which were reading and writing. In later years, she achieved a lifelong dream of writing her very own novel. 5:30 Bus to Clarksville was eventually picked up by a New York publisher. After her success in fiction, she returned to her roots as an educator and authored an educational text book. At the time of her death, she was writing on another work of fiction which she had promised would be a "good beach read". Polly McVicker remained healthy, active, and happy until her death at the age of 80. She enjoyed the friendships of those in her water aerobics classes, retired teacher association and even remained in touch with many of her childhood and college friends as well as John's classmates. As the last surviving member of her family, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband John, son Sam, and infant daughter Teresa. Polly is survived by special friends, Genevieve and John Argo, and many other friends and neighbors. There will be no services at this time as Polly wished to donate her body to science in a last effort to promote learning and education. A memorial service will follow at a later date.



