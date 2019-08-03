Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pollyann (Ostash) Haugh. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM at the home of Jeffrey and Linda Haugh Send Flowers Obituary

Pollyann Haugh, age 85 of Ashland, KY and formerly of Glen Burnie, Westminster and Smithsburg, MD went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday April 29th, 2019. She was born July 10, 1933 in Centralia, PA to the late Peter and Anna Ostash. She was the youngestof 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by one sister and several nieces and nephews. Polly raised her six children in Glen Burnie and was employed for a number of years at North Arundel Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and travelling to see her family. She was preceded in death by her first born, Susan Dorothy Trapnell (Ben) and is survived by three sons: Gregory John Haugh (Diane) of Harpers Ferry, WV; Jeffrey Thomas Haugh (Linda) of Westminster, MD; Barry Francis Haugh (Margarita) of Virginia Beach, VA; and two daughters: Eileen Marie Long (Bruce) of Ooltewah, TN; and Evelyn Ann Dingess (Jack) of Ashland, KY. Grandma Haugh or G-Mom is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Nicholas Trapnell, Amanda Haugh, Michael Haugh, Mariana Haugh, Justin Haugh, Brandon Haugh, Tiffany Kelly, Bryn Haugh, Sarah Haugh, Kyle Long, Connor Long, Lydia Dingess, Jonathan Dingess, Michael Dingess and Corrie Dingess. Precious great grandchildren that also survive Pollyann are: Madelyn, Olivia, Savannah, Lainey, Colton, Emery and Adelyn. A celebration of Pollyann's life will be this Sunday, August 4th at 1:30pm at the home of Jeffrey and Linda Haugh.

