Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 Obituary

Queen Young Dorm, 82, of Westminster, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Seasons Hospice at Sinai Hospital. Born March 27, 1937 in Chaptico, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Mary Alice (Thomas) Bush and the late Stephen Alex Young. After the passing of her mother, Queen was reared from the age of five by her oldest brother and aunt with her siblings and as a sister to their surviving children, William Bush (Ann), Catherine Holton, and Thomas Bush (Pat). Queen married the love of her life, Kenneth Lee Dorm, Sr. June 30, 1962, who predeceased her April 11, 2019. Queen graduated from Bowie State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Upon graduation she became a teacher in Centreville. She taught at Brehms Lane Elementary School in Baltimore City for over 30 years until her retirement. A woman of strong faith, Queen loved the Lord, and found joy in her daily devotions and gospel music. She enjoyed attending Longview Bible Church. She was a well-known baker, a talented seamstress, and a collector of butterflies. A friend to many, Queen was a caring woman who made people feel loved. Surviving Queen is her beloved son Kenneth "Lee" Dorm, Jr.; sister Rachel Lola Wilson; sisters-in-law Mary Martha Bush Brooks, Jessie Dorm Patterson, Sharon Cornish, Carolyn Dorm; devoted nieces Felicia Roane, Regina Billups, and Bertha Chase; devoted nephews David Smith and Kevin Dorm; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Queen was predeceased by her mother, Mary Alice Thomas Bush; father, Stephen Alex Young; sisters Louvinia Templeman (Joseph), and Mary Edna Plater (Ellsworth); brothers Arthur Emanuel Bush (Julia Catherine), James Purnell Bush, Charles Henry Bush (Madeline and Christine), Robert Benedict Bush (Jean), Moses Eugene Bush (Maude), William Leroy Young, and Stephen Alexander Young; and brother-in-law Bernard Wilson, Sr. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Queen's name to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

