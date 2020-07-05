Quentin Hugh Conroy passed away June 29, 2020 at home in Mount Airy, with his wife by his side. He was born on April 28, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to the late John E. Conroy and Beatrice Egan Conroy. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. He was a 1952 graduate of St. John High School, Westminster, attended the University of Maryland and was retired from the VSE corporation. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Yingling Conroy and his daughter Elizabeth Conroy and husband Charles Chitwood of Huntsville, Alabama; sister Sheila Rickerhouser and husband Charles of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is also survived grandchildren Jonathan Germain and wife Vanessa, Jason Germain, Bailey Horan, Kristen Reynolds and husband Chris, Cailtlin Conroy, and Carliegh Conroy. Also surviving are great grandsons, Samuel Germain, Alex and Will Reynolds, stepdaughter Jaclyn Marsh and husband Donnie and step-granddaughter Jennifer Gufreda and husband Serin. He was predeceased by his son Stephen Conroy. Services will be private. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster Maryland 21158. Online condolences can be made at www.prittsfuneralhome.com