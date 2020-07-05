1/1
Quentin H. Conroy
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Quentin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quentin Hugh Conroy passed away June 29, 2020 at home in Mount Airy, with his wife by his side. He was born on April 28, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to the late John E. Conroy and Beatrice Egan Conroy. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. He was a 1952 graduate of St. John High School, Westminster, attended the University of Maryland and was retired from the VSE corporation. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Yingling Conroy and his daughter Elizabeth Conroy and husband Charles Chitwood of Huntsville, Alabama; sister Sheila Rickerhouser and husband Charles of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is also survived grandchildren Jonathan Germain and wife Vanessa, Jason Germain, Bailey Horan, Kristen Reynolds and husband Chris, Cailtlin Conroy, and Carliegh Conroy. Also surviving are great grandsons, Samuel Germain, Alex and Will Reynolds, stepdaughter Jaclyn Marsh and husband Donnie and step-granddaughter Jennifer Gufreda and husband Serin. He was predeceased by his son Stephen Conroy. Services will be private. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster Maryland 21158. Online condolences can be made at www.prittsfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved