R. Dennis Helm, 73, of Finksburg, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, on his birthday at the Dove House, with his family by his side. Born in Baltimore on March 14, 1946, he was the son of the late John Sloan Helm and Margaret Stromberg Helm. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia Major Helm.Before retiring he was the Plant Manager at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises. He graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 1964 and graduated from The University of Maryland College Park with a degree in business management. He was an avid golfer, Terps, Ravens and Orioles fan and a member of Sacred Heart Glyndon Parish and the Westminster Elks Lodge #2277.Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter and son-in-law Heather and Sean Roth of Baltimore, son Douglas Helm of Finksburg; sister and brother-in-law Sally and Charles Wobbeking of Southlake, TX; granddaughter Sloan Roth.He was predeceased by his brother Jack Helm.Services and interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Saint Joseph High School, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.

Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019

