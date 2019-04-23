Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachael Taggart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rachael Gonzales Taggart, age 97, formerly of New Windsor, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lorien of Taneytown. Born July 23, 1921 in Elmwood, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late J. Clark Gonzales and Mildred Bailey Gonzales and stepdaughter of the late Ethel McWilliams Gonzales. She was the wife of Hugh Thomas Taggart who died in 1989.Rachael attended Peru (Nebraska) State College and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics. She was employed as a licensed realtor for more than 30 years with Hallowell and Haines Realties. She served as a 4-H leader in Howard and Carroll Counties for 20 years, was a member of the Historical Society of Carroll County and was a past board member for six years, was a founding member of the New Windsor Heritage Committee and served in many positions, and was one of the founders of NEWCAP. Rachael attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taneytown and enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, sewing, reading, baking, gardening, antiquing and refinishing furniture.Surviving are children, Anne Louise Taggart of Annapolis, Hugh Thomas Taggart Jr. and wife Linda of Ashburn, VA, Clark Edward Taggart of Williamsburg, VA, George Michael Taggart and wife Joanne and Richard Patterson Taggart, all of New Windsor and 10 grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Gonzales.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 26 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown (21787), with Rev. Fr. John F. Lesnick as celebrant. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, where a Christian wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation, P.O. Box 167, Elmwood, NE 68349 or to the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784 or to St. Joseph's Catholic Church at the above address.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

