Rachel Michele Haj, 32, of Westminster, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born May 17, 1987 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Kenna (Kelly) Haj of Westminster and the late Kenneth Anthony Haj. She was a 2004 graduate of Westminster High School and received her Teaching Certificate from Carroll Community College. She enjoyed hiking, the outdoors and dancing. Besides her mother, she is survived by a son Connor Ian Haj and sisters Meghan Haj and Jennifer Smith. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment will be private at Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2019