Rachelle R. Pfaff, 47 of New Windsor, MD went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home. She was born July 31, 1972, in Baltimore, MD the daughter of John & Cynthia Pfaff. She worked for Pfaff Building and Old School Ice Cream. She was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church. Rachelle enjoyed painting, shopping, and spending time with relatives & friends. Surviving in addition to her parents are sister Kimberly Pfaff, Brothers Kirk & wife Karen Pfaff and Brian & wife Melissa Pfaff. Also survived by her niece Kristy Pfaff, and nephews Cole, Cody, John, Ben and many other family & friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMAOTRY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church 9190 Church Street, Union Bridge, MD 21791. Interment to follow at St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to, Carroll Hospice, Inc., Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 28, 2020