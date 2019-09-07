Ralph Raymond Colvin, age seventy eight passed away peacefully at his home in Hampstead, Maryland Tuesday August 27, 2019. Ralph was born to Ralph Sr., and Lois Colvin September 1, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Norfolk, Virginia where he graduated from Maury High School. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force serving honorably and in combat during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his military service, Ralph joined the National Security Agency where he spent a long and distinguished career ultimately, retiring in 1997. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time golfing, gardening, and in the company of his family. While in uniform, he met and married Kathleen Ann Noltemeyer on September 25, 1965. This union was the hallmark of his life. They were married for 42 years. Kathy predeceased Ralph in 2007. Ralph's life was defined by his family who he loved and cherished. He is survived by his children: Son Todd who is married to wife Shannon living in Plymouth, MA along with their children Brenna and Andrew. Son Adam who is married to wife Katie living in Hampstead, MD along with their daughters Chloey, Hope, and Peyton. Daughter Laura and her partner Erik living in Westminster, MD along with their daughters Kayla and Camryn. Ralph has two siblings, Carolyn Watson of Virginia Beach, VA and Richard Colvin of Kitty Hawk, NC. All loved him dearly and will miss him deeply. Private family services and a celebration of life will be held to honor him.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 7, 2019