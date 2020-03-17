Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Curtis Henson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Curtis Henson was born at home in Laytonsville, MD, January 9, 1937, to Robert Lee Henson and Martha Eliza (Whirley) Henson (both deceased). He passed away peacefully at Dove Hospice in Westminster, MD, on March 14, 2020. He was a retired electrician with the State of Maryland. He was a volunteer member of Sykesville Fire Station for 63 years and also an avid community volunteer. Most of all, he was a beloved brother, uncle and friend to many. Ralph dealt with numerous health issues throughout his life--without complaint--and always rallied and remained a vital contributor to the community and a helpful friend to all. He was fiercely independent but loved to socialize and cook and bake. His pies, cakes, chili, and potato salad were enjoyed by all at social gatherings and family holidays. His unique personality and sense of humor will be missed very much. His eight siblings include Donald Lee (Mary, deceased) Henson (deceased) of Hagerstown, MD; Pauline Louise Matthews (deceased) of Dubuque, IA; Charlotte Levenia (Addison, deceased) Hayes of Fuquay Varina, NC; Charles Vernon (Sally, deceased) Henson of Sykesville, MD; Henry Douglas (Nikki) Henson of Sykesville, MD; Mae Katherine Kefauver of Sykesville, MD; Mark Allen (Pat) Henson of San Diego, CA; Dennis William (Velia) Henson of San Diego, CA. Ralph had 31 nieces and nephews and even more numerous grand and great nieces and nephews. He considered Sykesville Fire Station members to be part of his extended family and was an almost daily fixture at the station, where he was always made to feel welcomed and loved. His Fire brothers and sisters provided amazing support to him over the years, especially over the past few weeks of his life. The family is ever grateful. Many thanks to Dove Hospice staff for their wonderful support and compassion as well. A memorial service to celebrate Ralph's life is planned for a future date.

