Ralph Garber

Ralph Lee Garber, 87, of Westminster, passed away peacefully at Westminster Healthcare Center on August 10, 2020, from pneumonia. He was the son of the late Sterling and Julia Garber. He was the loving partner of 30 years to Shirley Mellema. He was the father of Michael Lee Garber and wife Amy Garber of Westminster. He was a Sergeant in the Army for 4 years, and he fought in the Korean Wear. He worked for the city of Westminster as Road Maintenance for 36 years before retiring. He was also employed with Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services for 7 years after he retired. Surviving in addition to his son is Taylor Garber of Westminster, Lauren Garber Foster of Texas, and 2 great-granddaughter's Ashlyn and Addison Foster who both reside in Texas. No services will be held at this time. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ralph's name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net