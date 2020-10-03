Ralph H. Dennis, 81 of Westminster, MD, passed suddenly Thursday Oct. 1, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born Sept. 12, 1939 in Linesville, PA he was the son of the late Clyde and Emmer Griffey Dennis. He was the loving husband of Linda Joyce Robbins Dennis for 59 years. Ralph was retired from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. He and his wife were owners and operators of A Touch of Elegance Limousine Service. He was a member of Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ. Ralph was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, he also enjoyed golfing, was a car enthusiast and most of all he loved his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters: Dawn Nau and husband James of Williamsport, PA., Rebecca Wimmer and husband J. Scott of Taneytown, MD, grandchildren: Jessica Carpenter and husband Jim, Ian Nau and wife Katherine Walker, Garrett, Morgan and Trevor Wimmer and great granddaughter Ariana Carpenter. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Donald Harvey, Shirley Ross and Patricia Kohler. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Sunday Oct. 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. and on Monday at Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ, 2950 Old Taneytown Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 from 10am, until the time of funeral service at 11am. The Rev. Jeffery Dull will be officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com