Ralph Joseph Bosley, 57, of Penn-Mar Group Home of Stewartstown, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at York Hospital in York, PA. Born on May 19, 1962, in Carroll County, MD, he was the son of Janet Krebs of Dallastown, PA, and the late Joseph Bosley, Jr. Ralph enjoyed working on puzzle books and word searches. Surviving him in addition to his mother is a sister: Sara B. Taylor and husband Scott of Parkton, MD, and nieces: Christina, Jennifer, and Holly. He was predeceased by a brother: Gary C. Bosley. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, from 11 am - 1 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD. If desired, donations in Ralph's name may be made to The Penn-Mar Foundation, 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, Maryland 21053. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 22, 2019