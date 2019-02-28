Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Pelliccia. View Sign

Mr. Ralph Armondo Pelliccia, 76 of Hampstead, MD passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice, Randallstown, MD on February 13th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October, 18th, 1942 in Monticello, Utah to Pauline and the late Ralph Pelliccia. Marilyn Pelliccia his beloved wife of 44 years preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Elaine (Greg) Boulavsky of Myrtle Beach, SC ; Tracy (Kyle) Thomas of Adamstown, MD ; Shareen (Scott) Scibek of Hampstead, MD ; Charlie Pelliccia of Murrells Inlet, SC; Tammy Cogle of WVA. His grandchildren, Erika, Sarah and Khrysta Boulavsky ; Nick and Chris Thomas ; Preston and Grant Scibek ; Skye, Shyla and Palladin Pelliccia ; Destiny and Jess Cogle. He was a loving brother to Yolanda Nakamoto, Millie Castro and the late Rene Pelliccia. He is also survived by brother in law Ken Cutler, and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends he considered family. He served as a medic in the US Navy, as a home improvement contractor, and he was most proud of his career as a boxer, both while in the Navy and as a professional. He was inducted into the Washington DC Boxing Hall of Fame. His most impressive record was that of a great husband, father and grandfather, and he loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren will always remember his "knuckle" and that he fought to the very end!Memorial celebration of his life will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Friday March 8,2019 at 1:45 PM. The memorial will continue afterwards at the VFW Post 521, 214 S Tollgate Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Seasons Hospice at

Mr. Ralph Armondo Pelliccia, 76 of Hampstead, MD passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice, Randallstown, MD on February 13th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October, 18th, 1942 in Monticello, Utah to Pauline and the late Ralph Pelliccia. Marilyn Pelliccia his beloved wife of 44 years preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Elaine (Greg) Boulavsky of Myrtle Beach, SC ; Tracy (Kyle) Thomas of Adamstown, MD ; Shareen (Scott) Scibek of Hampstead, MD ; Charlie Pelliccia of Murrells Inlet, SC; Tammy Cogle of WVA. His grandchildren, Erika, Sarah and Khrysta Boulavsky ; Nick and Chris Thomas ; Preston and Grant Scibek ; Skye, Shyla and Palladin Pelliccia ; Destiny and Jess Cogle. He was a loving brother to Yolanda Nakamoto, Millie Castro and the late Rene Pelliccia. He is also survived by brother in law Ken Cutler, and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends he considered family. He served as a medic in the US Navy, as a home improvement contractor, and he was most proud of his career as a boxer, both while in the Navy and as a professional. He was inducted into the Washington DC Boxing Hall of Fame. His most impressive record was that of a great husband, father and grandfather, and he loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren will always remember his "knuckle" and that he fought to the very end!Memorial celebration of his life will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Friday March 8,2019 at 1:45 PM. The memorial will continue afterwards at the VFW Post 521, 214 S Tollgate Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Seasons Hospice at seasons.org ; The at act.alz.org and the Huntington's Disease Society at hdsa.org Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.