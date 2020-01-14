Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Joseph Schaeffer, Sr. has left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on January 13, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born February 3, 1931 in Patapsco Maryland. He was the son of the late Albert Oliver Schaeffer, Sr. and Nina Thelma Schaeffer (Bush). Ralph is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Dolores Schaeffer (Dell) of 64 years of marriage. Ralph was a painter and wall paper hanger over his lifetime. The trade taught to him by his father. Ralph also worked at Congoleum Corporation in Finksburg, Maryland for 42 years where he retired as an electrician. He worked most of his lifetime farming on his family farm where he grew up in Patapsco Maryland. Ralph is a lifetime member of Patapsco United Methodist Church in Patapsco, Maryland where he served and worshiped the Lord and shared in the love of our Lord Jesus Christ. Ralph was also a member of the Improved Order of the Redmens Lodge, Mohawk tribe # 156 of Patapsco Maryland. Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter Deborah Dolores Carlson (Schaeffer) and husband John William Carlson, Jr. of Westminster Md. and a son Ralph Joseph Schaeffer, Jr. and wife Josie Schaeffer (Turner) of Westminster Md.; five granddaughters, Rachael Renee Cash and husband Chris Cash, Jessica Lynn Shockney and husband Steve Shockney, Amanda Dolores Hooper and fiancé Jason Mueller, Jennifer Jo Schultz and husband Matthew Schultz, and Jaclyn Marie Love and husband Travis Love. Ralph has 10 great-grandchildren, Kayla Cash, Makenzi Cash, Christian Hooper, Naomi Hooper Watts, Violet Shockney, Juliette Shockney, Zachary Shockney, James Schultz, Levi Schultz, and Bodhi Love. Also surviving is one sister Miriam Irene Dell (Schaeffer), brother-in-law Carroll Richard Dell and wife Joyce Dell, sister-in-law Faye Marie Tracey (Dell), sister-in-law Sandy Dell, and many nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved with all his heart. Ralph is predeceased by siblings Albert Oliver Schaeffer, Jr., Katherine Ethel Mae Bowersox (Schaeffer) and husband Wesley Bowersox, Ruth Schaeffer Knouse and husband John Knouse, brother-in-law Carl Dell, and an infant grandson Ronald Henry Hooper, Jr. Also predeceased by brother-in-law Lee Dell, brother-in-law Melvin Dell and sister-in-law Phyllis Carico (Dell) and husband Ernie Carico Sr., sister-in-law Eleanor Dell, nephews Ernie Carico, Jr. and Glenn Dell, John Bowersox, all of whom he held dear to his heart and adored. Ralph enjoyed fellowship at church, dancing, music, singing, gardening, playing cards. Most of all he loved being with his family. Until we meet again Dad, your hard work and dedication to family will live on in us. With all our love, Joe and Deb. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Patapsco United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Patapsco United Methodist Church, Mailing address: Pat Sisson, 731 Ridge Road, Finksburg, Md. 21048.

Ralph Joseph Schaeffer, Sr. has left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on January 13, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born February 3, 1931 in Patapsco Maryland. He was the son of the late Albert Oliver Schaeffer, Sr. and Nina Thelma Schaeffer (Bush). Ralph is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Dolores Schaeffer (Dell) of 64 years of marriage. Ralph was a painter and wall paper hanger over his lifetime. The trade taught to him by his father. Ralph also worked at Congoleum Corporation in Finksburg, Maryland for 42 years where he retired as an electrician. He worked most of his lifetime farming on his family farm where he grew up in Patapsco Maryland. Ralph is a lifetime member of Patapsco United Methodist Church in Patapsco, Maryland where he served and worshiped the Lord and shared in the love of our Lord Jesus Christ. Ralph was also a member of the Improved Order of the Redmens Lodge, Mohawk tribe # 156 of Patapsco Maryland. Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter Deborah Dolores Carlson (Schaeffer) and husband John William Carlson, Jr. of Westminster Md. and a son Ralph Joseph Schaeffer, Jr. and wife Josie Schaeffer (Turner) of Westminster Md.; five granddaughters, Rachael Renee Cash and husband Chris Cash, Jessica Lynn Shockney and husband Steve Shockney, Amanda Dolores Hooper and fiancé Jason Mueller, Jennifer Jo Schultz and husband Matthew Schultz, and Jaclyn Marie Love and husband Travis Love. Ralph has 10 great-grandchildren, Kayla Cash, Makenzi Cash, Christian Hooper, Naomi Hooper Watts, Violet Shockney, Juliette Shockney, Zachary Shockney, James Schultz, Levi Schultz, and Bodhi Love. Also surviving is one sister Miriam Irene Dell (Schaeffer), brother-in-law Carroll Richard Dell and wife Joyce Dell, sister-in-law Faye Marie Tracey (Dell), sister-in-law Sandy Dell, and many nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved with all his heart. Ralph is predeceased by siblings Albert Oliver Schaeffer, Jr., Katherine Ethel Mae Bowersox (Schaeffer) and husband Wesley Bowersox, Ruth Schaeffer Knouse and husband John Knouse, brother-in-law Carl Dell, and an infant grandson Ronald Henry Hooper, Jr. Also predeceased by brother-in-law Lee Dell, brother-in-law Melvin Dell and sister-in-law Phyllis Carico (Dell) and husband Ernie Carico Sr., sister-in-law Eleanor Dell, nephews Ernie Carico, Jr. and Glenn Dell, John Bowersox, all of whom he held dear to his heart and adored. Ralph enjoyed fellowship at church, dancing, music, singing, gardening, playing cards. Most of all he loved being with his family. Until we meet again Dad, your hard work and dedication to family will live on in us. With all our love, Joe and Deb. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Patapsco United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Patapsco United Methodist Church, Mailing address: Pat Sisson, 731 Ridge Road, Finksburg, Md. 21048. Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close