Ralph Spring, 87, passed away on January 24, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born October 3, 1932, in Washington, DC. Ralph served with the U.S. Navy just out of high school. After his term was served, he returned home where he met and married his wife, Carolyn Cook Spring. They settled in Woodlawn, MD where they had their four children and celebrated 62 years of marriage in May 2019. Ralph worked as a mailman with the United States Post office for 24 years before retiring. Ralph was a handyman extraordinaire and enjoyed fishing. Ralph was the jokester of the family and will be forever missed and loved. Surviving in addition to his wife, Carolyn Spring, are his son, William Spring and his wife, Beverly; daughters, Linda Spring, Lori Heiland and her husband, Howard, Donna Brooks and her husband, Bill; Eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Service will be held at Carroll Lutheran Village Chapel, 300 St Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 on February 15, 2020 with visitation at 1 pm and a memorial service at 2 pm.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 10, 2020