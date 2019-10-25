|
|
Ramona G. Dettmer Mohan, age 82 of Pikesville, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Stella Maris in Timonium. Born July 22, 1937 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert T. and Jeannette Seiler Dettmer. She was the wife of the late Francis W. Mohan. Ramona was a graduate of Sykesville High School. She had been a pharmacy technician and daycare provider. She enjoyed dancing and singing in her church choir. Surviving are daughter and son-in-law Jennifer L. and Robert Klein, sons and daughter-in-law Craig and Janet Brown, and John Mohan, stepdaughters Frances Snyder and her husband Stan, Susan Dolla and her husband Scott, and Sally Clingan and her husband Tom, 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Gilbert S. Dettmer and by her sister Julanne Hush Blizzard. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or online via her direct tribute page: http://act.alz.org/goto/Ramona_Mohan
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 25, 2019