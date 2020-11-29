1/1
Randy Bossom
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy E. Bossom, 57, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Lori Ann (Kroft) Bossom; together they shared 29 years of marriage. Born April 29, 1963 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Clarence, Jr. and Genevieve (Noel) Bossom. As well as being a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Randy was an avid sports enthusiast and a devoted Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed bowling, and spending time with his friends and family. In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by a daughter, Clarice L. Stough and her husband Travis of Spring Grove; a grandson, Garen Stough; two sisters, Linda Houck and her husband Robert of Hanover, Wanda Barnhart and her husband David of Abbottstown; nephews, Matthew Houck and his wife Carrie, Christopher Stonesifer and his wife Samantha; and his niece, Mindy Long and her husband Dustin. Randy is also survived by many loving extended family members, friends, and his beloved dog, Sheamus. There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, the family will hold a celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. To share memories of Randy E. Bossom, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved