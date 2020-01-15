Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Rush. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Lee Rush, 64, of Cumberland passed away January 9, 2020 at the Western Maryland Health System surrounded by his loving family. Born January 13, 1955, in Lynchburg, Virginia, Randy was the son of Bebe Rush and the late John J. Rush of Westminster. He was a graduate of Westminster High School ('73) and Frostburg State University ('77) with a degree in music education, an Eagle Scout of Troop 381, and member of the Xi Omega Chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. Randy made Allegany County his home after college, serving as a music teacher and band director at Bruce High School and Bishop Walsh School, prior to taking a position with the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS), where he retired in 2019 as the Garrett County Department of Social Services LAN Administrator. In addition to his mother, Bebe, Randy is survived by Sherry (Bolt) Rush, his wife of thirty-six years; daughters Beth, Courtney and Tracey and their husbands Trent, Guy and Bryan; grandchildren Cooper and Olivia; brother John Rush, his wife Cynthia and children Peter, Jessica, Alan, Alan's wife Stephanie and their son Joseph; Uncle Bob Rush; Aunts Vivian Gobble, Millie Gobble, Joyce Dutton and her husband Wayne; and brother-in-law John Bolt of Eckhart, MD. A celebration of life is being planned for early spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to any of the following in his name: The Schwab Family Cancer Center, c/o The Western Maryland Health System, 12500 Willowbrook Road, P.O Box 539 Cumberland, Maryland 21501-0539; Bishop Walsh School, 700 Bishop Walsh Road Cumberland, MD 21502; The Miss Maryland Scholarship Organization-Scholarship Fund, c/o The Carroll County Community Foundation, 255 W. Clifton Blvd. Suite #313 Westminster, MD 21157

