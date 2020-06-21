Randy Joseph Townsley (63) of Finksburg, MD passed away on June 17, 2020 at his home. Born January 15, 1957 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Walter and Gloria (De Stefano) Townsley and the devoted husband of Beverly J. Townsley. He was a graduate of Overlea High School class of 1975. After high school he went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Towson University and then a Masters Degree in Finance from Loyola University. Before he retired, Randy served as an Auditor for the Social Security Administration. He was a Member of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 467 and the Sons of the American Legion, Post 31. He had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Beverly J. Townsley; son, Kyle Townsley and wife Randi; daughter, Nicole Townsley and fiance Ben Beiswenger; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Cornett; grandchildren:, Adelyn Townsley, Colin Townsley, Nathan Beiswenger; brother, Rick Townsley and wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Connie Reed and brother-in-law, Al Reed. Due to the current health crisis a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Advance notice will be given. Please go to www.elinefh.com for service updates. Memorial contributions are suggested to either the VFW Post 467 – 519 Poole Rd, Westminster, MD 21157 or Gilchrist Hospice – 11311 McCormick Rd, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.