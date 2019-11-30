|
Ray Angell Copenhaver, 87, of Taneytown, Maryland went home to be with the Lord suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born on April 22, 1932 at home in Taneytown, Maryland he was the son of the late Harry William Copenhaver and Laura Edith (Angell) Copenhaver. He was the loving and devoted husband of almost 70 years to Betty Jane (Heffner) Copenhaver. Ray was a graduate of the Taneytown High School class of 1949, and was self-employed. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean War. Ray was a lifelong and faithful member of Messiah United Methodist Church. He served as a lay leader, Sunday School teacher for over 50 years, trustee of the church and cemetery, and sang on the church choir. He served on the Board at the Strawbridge Shrine. He was a member of the American Legion Hesson-Snider Post #120 Taneytown. Ray loved his family, his church, Bible study, gardening, and his cat "Toby". He enjoyed helping others, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving in addition to his wife Betty Jane are daughters, Susan Topper and husband Patrick of Frankford, DE, Myra Caprarola and husband Stephen of Taneytown, Debra Black and husband Jeffrey of Taneytown, Cathy Gronaw and husband Tom of Westminster; sister, Miriam Summerson of North Platte, NE; brother, Glen Copenhaver of Broadway, VA; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Collin Matthew Caprarola; and brothers, William, Merritt and Dwight Copenhaver. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown with the Rev. Richard Baker and Rev. Dr. W. Louis Piel officiating. Private burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery in Taneytown. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant U. M. Cemetery Fund, c/o: Bill Stonesifer, 30 Middle St., Taneytown, MD 21787 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Dr., Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be made to family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 30, 2019