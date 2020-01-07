Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Gee. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Clinton Gee, 86, of Westminster, died on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Brinton Woods. Born in Danville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Raymond Henry Gee and Alena May Sweeney Gee. He was predeceased by his wife Beatrice Brown Brooks Gee, who died in 2010. Before retiring he worked at Seagrams Distillery in Baltimore. He was a member of the Republican Club and Lions Club. He is survived by three children Linda Lowe (David) of West Chester, PA; David Gee (Tatiana) of Eldersburg; Beverly Sue Brooks of Troy, PA; a brother Bobby Gee (Margaret) of Westminster; four grandchildren Todd Lowe, Ashelynn, Zachary, and Gregory Brooks; two great-grandchildren Benjamin Lowe and Logan James Brooks; devoted friends Gene and Marian Emory and family, Bill and Julie Mollett, Ralph, Diane, and Kevin Leasure, Ron Lowe and Larry Wayne Banks, the Calkins family, the Little family, and Pastor Gary Schaeffer. He was predeceased by two sons Gary Ray Gee and Richard Steven Brooks, two brothers Sidney and Ewell Gee, a sister Bertha Mitchell, and two grandchildren Alex Lowe and Joshua Brooks. Celebration of Life Services will be announced in the spring. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

