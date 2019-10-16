Ray Eugene Logsdon, 91, of Westminster, Maryland went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, Maryland. Born on August 27, 1928, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, he was the son of the late Milton Allen Logsdon and Clarice Belle (Strahl) Logsdon. Ray retired in 1986 after 30 years of service to the Defense Contract Audit Agency, Cameron Station, Alexandria, Virginia where he was employed as Assistant Director of Operations. He also served as an Aviation Machinist Mate in the US Navy from 1946 to 1948 where he was stationed in Guam. Ray was an accomplished woodworker and made several classical guitars cherished by his children. He has always been an active member of his church and faithfully served as Elder for many years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Pauline Logsdon and four children. Gail Owen and husband, Bill of Williamsburg, Virginia, Sandra Meilahn of Catonsville, Maryland, Lorie O'Reilly of Mt. Airy, Maryland and David Logsdon and wife, Justine of Clear Spring, Maryland. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ray's life will take place at Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, Maryland 21157 on Saturday, October 19th 2019 at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 16, 2019