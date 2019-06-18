Ray Martin Ray Allen Martin, 83, of Westminster, MD died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born April 7, 1936 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Charles and Grace (Snyder) Martin. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Mae (King) Martin. She died June 21, 2000. Ray was a custodian with Carroll County Public Schools for 16 years. Prior to that, he worked at Lincoln Ladder Company and Progressive Machine Shop, both in Westminster. He enjoyed going to sales, collecting pottery, eating crabs and being on the farm. Surviving are step-son, Richard Martin of PA; siblings, Shirley Stair and husband Donald of Westminster, Charles Martin of PA, Linda Welty and husband Larry of Abbottstown, PA, and Lynn Martin of Westminster; brother-in-law, Charlie King and his wife of Westminster; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Ray is also remembered by close friends and neighbors, Fred and Vicki Patterson. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Snyder. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Westminster. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published in Carroll County Times on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary