Raymond Bedford Ellis, 89, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence. Born on December 4, 1929, in Connellsville, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond and Helen Barzd Ellis. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Schwartz Ellis. Raymond graduated Baltimore City College High School and then received a bachelor's degree at the University of Baltimore. For many years he worked as a fleet sales manager at General Motors in the AC Delco division. A proud veteran, he served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Surviving in addition to his wife Barbara, are children: Amy L. Ellis and Ilana E. Johnston, grandchildren: Emily R. Johnston, David E. Hinds, and Andrew N. Hinds, and brothers: Charles Ellis and Paul Ellis. The family will receive visitors at a memorial gathering on Saturday, December 21, from 10 – 11 am, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136, where a memorial service will be held at 11 am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Arrangements are ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019