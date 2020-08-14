Raymond Andrew D'Amario, 81, of Taneytown, MD passed away Monday, August 10 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. Born August 12, 1938 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Andrew G. and Rose (Posluszny) D'Amario. Ray was the loving husband of the late E. Dolores (Manger) D'Amario, his wife of 58 years who passed away in October of 2018. As a youth in East Baltimore, he played French horn in the Shrine of the Little Flower Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a graduate of Baltimore City College (1956) and earned his B.S. in Education at Towson State Teachers College and M.Ed. from Loyola College. In 1960, Ray was commissioned into the United States Marine Corps serving on active duty for three years, and then served in the Marine Corps Reserves for 10 years, eventually reaching the rank of Major. After active duty, Ray began teaching Social Studies at Loch Raven Junior High School and then Franklin Senior High School. In addition to inspiring in the classroom, he refereed wrestling matches, was principal of the Franklin Senior High Night School program and was a revered Debate and Forensics coach. He retired after 30 years with Baltimore County Public Schools as an esteemed High School Social Studies Teacher. Ray continued his passion for teaching history at Stevenson University and Carroll Community College as adjunct professor. He served on the school board at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glyndon and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ray brought history to life for generations of young minds. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and dinners with family and friends. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. Above all else, Ray was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Surviving in addition to his sister Dorothy Ellison, are his children, Christopher B. D'Amario and wife Cheryl of Manchester, Amy E. Warner and husband Lee of Timonium, Lucy M. Burnett and husband Christopher of Mt. Airy, and Matthew J. D'Amario and husband Craig of Ocean City; grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicholas, Christopher, Timothy and Julianna. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions surrounding the pandemic, the services will be for immediate family only. The mass will be live streamed to extend the experience to friends and colleagues. For the link, please refer to Ray's obituary notice posted on the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME web site (www.myersdurborawfh.com
). Private burial will be held at a later date in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD 21787 or to the U.S.O., P.O. Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
