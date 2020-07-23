Raymond Douglas Marion, 53, of Taneytown, was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center after a brief illness. Born March 29, 1967 in Dublin, GA, he was the beloved son of Geneva Marion Ferrell of Dublin, GA, and the late Carl Douglas Dunlap. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 30 years, Gail Warfield. It was his warm affectionate smile that clearly won her heart. From that union, they were blessed with their son, Dominique Marion. Ray attended East Lauren High School in Dublin, GA. He was passionate about grilling, cooking, playing and listening to his loud music. He was a star football player at his high school. Ray was an avid competitor playing spades, which was another passion of his. He spent his working career as a chef, working for various restaurants, most recently at Silver Oaks Academy in Keymar. He also worked as a sous chef at Dublin George Country Club, and Antrim 1844 in Taneytown. Ray loved entertaining people, often hosting parties and family gatherings. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons and was forever rooting for his team. Surviving in addition to his loving and devoted wife Gail and mother Geneva, Ray is survived by his beloved children Dom Marion, Dominique Henson, Mya Henson, and Raheim (Amy) Warfield; grandchildren Rakim, Raquan, and Ryland Warfield; brothers Darrell Dunlap, Carl Dunlap, Jr., and Chadrick Dunlap; sisters Annette Smith, Angela Smith, Denise Jackson, and Carolyn (Shawn) Ferrell Mack; brothers in law Kevin (Janet) Warfield, Nelson (Joyce) Warfield, and Leroy (Pearl) Warfield; sisters in law Sherry Warfield, Carmen Warfield, Vicki Johnson, Rose Pena Warfield, and Sheree Bell; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, as well as numerous friends. There will always be a place in their hearts filled with fond memories of Ray. He will be deeply missed by everyone. He was predeceased by his father Carl Douglas Dunlap; sister Regina Ferrell; grandmothers Lula Mae Marion and Callie Dunlap; brother in laws Gregory Warfield and Larry Warfield. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Service and interment will follow at Strawbridge United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1601 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor, MD 21776 at 1pm. Due to limited shade and high temperatures, we recommend that you bring your own chairs and other necessities for your comfort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store