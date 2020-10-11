1/1
Raymond Farver
1946 - 2020
Raymond Oliver "Ray" Farver, 73, of Westminster, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born December 5, 1946 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Isabelle (Parrish) Farver and Leroy A. Farver. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores Rae Farver. Before retiring he worked 44 years for Black and Decker. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his dog Benji who was his best friend. He is survived by a son Daniel R. Farver and friend Julie of Westminster; brothers James L. Farver and companion Deb Becker of Hanover, PA and Ralph E. Farver of Hampton, PA; a sister Alice L. Pittinger and husband Norman of Union Bridge; and sister-in-law Karen Evans of Westminster. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westminster Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be offered in his name to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster, MD 21157 or the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
