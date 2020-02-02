Raymond E. Fleming passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born in Laurel, MD. on Jan. 11, 1942. Ray was predeceased by his father, Raymond F. Fleming and his mother, Hazel Lucas Fleming. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carole, his sister and husband Linda Kline (Jim) and sister Sharon Fleming Nultemeier, his beloved son, Frank, stepdaughters Marie Elena Barry and Theresa Balter as well as numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Throughout his life Ray made friends everywhere he went. He was dearly loved by his family, his many lifelong friends, and his wonderful caregivers. His sharp sense of humor, his courage, and positive attitude were an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 2, 2020